B.C. Lions sign Canadian LB Woodly Appolon

The B.C. Lions have signed national linebacker Woodly Appolon.

The six-foot-four, 220-pound Appolon was selected in round five, 40th overall by the Ottawa Redblacks in 2022 and then moved to the Edmonton Elks. In 17 games with the green and gold from 2023 through 2024, the Montreal native recorded five special teams tackles. He re-joined Ottawa’s practice roster earlier in September.

Appelon suited up in 18 games at Tuskegee University from 2021 through 2022, recording 88 total tackles, 49 solo, 39 assisted, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.