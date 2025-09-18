Former interim CFL commissioner Jim Lawson named vice chair of Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ ownership group

The Hamilton Sports Group, owners of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, have named Jim Lawson as their vice chair.

Lawson was already a minority owner in the group, which includes Bob Young, local company Stelco, senior sports executive Scott Mitchell, and former Ticats player Marwan Hage. Young remains the chair of the group, while Mitchell is the managing partner.

“Jim has been a tremendous partner since joining our ownership group, and his expanded role as Vice Chair will strengthen our ability to further grow Hamilton Sports Group in the years ahead,” Mitchell said in a statement. “His experience as a sports executive, his business acumen, and his personal ties to the region make him an invaluable voice at the table as we continue building long-term success for our teams, our fans, and our city.”

Lawson has previously served as chair of the CFL’s Board of Governors, while twice stepping in as interim commissioner of the league. In recognition of his contributions to the game, Lawson received the CFL’s prestigious Commissioner’s Award for his dedication and significant contribution to Canadian football. A member of the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame, he currently works as the Executive Chair of Woodbine Entertainment Group, Canada’s largest horse racetrack operator.

The 67-year-old has deep ties to Hamilton football, as his father, Mel Lawson, remains the youngest starting quarterback to win a Grey Cup with the Hamilton Flying Wildcats in 1943. His grandfather, C.C. Lawson, owned the Wildcats and was instrumental in merging the Hamilton Tigers and Wildcats to form the inaugural Tiger-Cats team, on which his uncle, Gord Lawson, played.

“Hamilton has always held a special place for me and my family, both personally and through our long history with football in this city,” Lawson said as part of the announcement. “I’m honoured to take on this role as Vice Chair and work with Bob, Scott, Marwan, Stelco, and our partners to drive new business opportunities for Hamilton Sports Group that will benefit our fans, our teams, and the broader community we serve.”

Formed in 2022, the Hamilton Sports Group oversees the Tiger-Cats, as well as the master license agreement for their home venue, Hamilton Stadium. They also own Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), and operate the Hamilton Sports Group Foundation.