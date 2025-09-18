Arizona Cardinals release former Edmonton Elks DL Elliott Brown from practice roster

The Arizona Cardinals have released former CFL defensive lineman Elliott Brown from their practice roster one day.

The 27-year-old signed with the Cardinals in January after working out for at least two NFL teams. He was waived following training camp and subsequently added to the practice roster for the first two weeks of the season.

The six-foot-four, 230-pound edge rusher was a member of the Edmonton Elks in 2024 and started all 18 regular-season games along the defensive line. Brown recorded 44 defensive tackles, eight sacks — which tied for the league lead — and one forced fumble. In 2023, he made 10 defensive tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble over nine games with the Green and Gold.

The native of Odenton, Md. played five collegiate seasons at the University of Virginia, making 61 total tackles, five sacks, and one interception over 53 games. He broke out as a senior in 2021 when he made five starts and notched 42 total tackles and three sacks.

Brown’s exclusive CFL rights remain with the Elks, who released him to allow him to pursue the NFL. He will have to return to Edmonton if he wishes to sign in the CFL this season.