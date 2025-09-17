Saskatchewan Roughriders working to bring legal tailgating to Mosaic Stadium

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are looking to enhance their game-day experience in 2026 with legal tailgating.

In an email to season ticket holders, team president and CEO Craig Reynolds wrote that the club has been working with the provincial government to create legal tailgating at the footprint of Mosaic Stadium. He indicated that season ticket members will have first access to these tailgating spaces “if and when” the proposal is accepted in the coming months.

“The Roughriders are always exploring new ways to elevate the fan experience at Mosaic Stadium,” a team spokesperson wrote to 3DownNation in a statement. “As we are still in the early stages, we do not have any further details to provide at this time.”

The team spokesperson also confirmed the legitimacy of the email sent to fans.

Saskatchewan is averaging attendance of 29,330 at Mosaic Stadium so far this season, a 5.9 percent increase from last year.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-3) are currently on a bye week. The team ranks first in the West Division.