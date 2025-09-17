Saskatchewan Roughriders sign former Ohio State, Vanderbilt punter Jesse Mirco

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global punter Jesse Mirco.

The six-foot-four, 222-pound native of Fremantle, Australia was a second-round pick in the 2025 CFL Global Draft. He played his final collegiate season at Vanderbilt University in 2024, punting 51 times for an average of 48.0 yards to rank first in the SEC. He was named first-team All-SEC and an All-American honourable mention.

The 28-year-old started his collegiate career at Ohio State University where he played 39 games with the Buckeyes, punting 130 times for an average of 43.9 yards. He was named an All-Big Ten Conference honourable mention in 2023 and was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award.

The Roughriders (10-3) are currently on a bye week.

Saskatchewan ranks eighth league-wide in net punting this season with an average of 35.7 yards.