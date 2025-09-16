Montreal Alouettes QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson named CFL’s top performer for Week 15 by PFF

Montreal Alouettes’ quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has been named the CFL’s top performer for Week 15, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The veteran passer earned a grade of 93.4 in his team’s 48-31 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Bethel-Thompson completed 20-of-26 pass attempts for 379 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the victory. He completed four passes of at least 30 yards with Tyson Philpot, who caught nine passes for 238 yards and two scores, being his top target of the day.

Edmonton Elks’ defensive back Tyrell Ford has been named the top defensive player of the week with a score of 90.5. The University of Waterloo product played 58 defensive snaps and recorded four defensive tackles and one interception in his team’s 31-30 loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders had the highest-graded offensive line of the week despite their upset loss to the Alouettes with a score of 72.9. Right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick was the top-graded individual at 76.9, followed by right guard Jacob Brammer (76.6) and centre Logan Ferland (70.4).

The CFL partnered with PFF for the first time ahead of the 2023 season. The company uses game footage to review every player on the field and grades their individual performances on a scale from zero to 100.

The league unveils the top-graded players from PFF each week. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible, and special teams players must play at least 10. Ties are broken by the number of snaps played.

The top-graded players from each position were as follows for Week 15.

QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Montreal | 93.4

RB | Stevie Scott III | Montreal | 80.5

REC | Tyson Philpot | Montreal | 89.4

OL | Jarell Broxton | B.C. | 77.5

DL | Derek Parish | Toronto | 89.2

LB | A.J. Allen | Saskatchewan | 81.1

DB | Tyrell Ford | Edmonton | 90.5

RET | Janarion Grant | Toronto | 73.1

K/P | Lirim Hajrullahu | Toronto | 80.1

ST | Isaac Darkangelo | Toronto | 91.2

