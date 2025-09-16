The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive lineman Gavin Meyer and American linebacker Xander Mueller.

Meyer finished his collegiate career at the University of Southern California in 2024 where he recorded 32 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack with the Trojans. The six-foot-three, 290-pound native of Franklin, Wis. previously spent four seasons at the University of Wyoming where he made 67 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks over 32 games.

Mueller played four collegiate seasons at Northwestern University where he recorded 273 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, nine sacks, six interceptions, and 14 passes defended over 45 games. He was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2023 and an All-Big Ten honourable mention in 2024. The six-foot-three, 235-pound defender had a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.

The Elks have also released American defensive lineman Eli Mostaert.

The six-foot-three, 289-pound defender played 61 collegiate games at North Dakota State University where he recorded 176 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, and six pass knockdowns. Mostaert was named first-team All-Conference in 2024 and had a stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this year.

The Edmonton Elks (5-8) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-5) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, September 20 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off a 31-30 last-second loss to Toronto, while the Tiger-Cats beat Winnipeg at Hamilton Stadium by a score of 32-21.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 18 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.