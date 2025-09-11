Saskatchewan Roughriders can clinch playoff spot in Week 15

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are poised to become the first CFL team to book their ticket to the postseason in Week 15.

If Corey Mace’s team can take care of business with a victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, they will secure at least a crossover spot in the 2025 playoffs. The Riders are currently 7.5-point favourites over the Als at home, as Montreal has lost five straight games.

However, there is a distinct possibility that Saskatchewan has clinched before they take the field. If any two of B.C., Winnipeg, and Edmonton lose this week, that will have the same effect as a Riders’ victory.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-2) will host the Montreal Alouettes (5-7) on Saturday, September 13 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes lost 26-9 at home to the Tiger-Cats last week, while the Roughriders beat the Blue Bombers in the Banjo Bowl by a score of 21-13.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 20 degrees with cloudy conditions and a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and 620 CKRM in Regina.