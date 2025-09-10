Winnipeg Blue Bombers rule out Zach Collaros against Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have ruled out Zach Collaros for Friday night’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats due to a head injury.

The 37-year-old passer was injured in the third quarter of last week’s Banjo Bowl when Saskatchewan defender C.J. Reavis came free on a blitz and delivered a hit that included helmet-to-helmet contact. Though the play initially went unpenalized, the defender was charged with roughing the passer upon review.

Collaros jogged off the field after laying on the field for some time but was unable to practice this week. With the two-time CFL M.O.P. unable to play in Steeltown, the Blue Bombers are expected to turn to Chris Streveler as their starting quarterback.

The dual-threat passer has started two games for the Blue Bombers this season, winning both. He has thrown for 772 yards, five touchdowns, and eight interceptions in limited action, and rushed 32 times for 106 yards and three scores.

Collaros has thrown for 2,297 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions over 10 regular-season games this season, posting a 4-6 record.

The Blue Bombers have listed starting linebacker Kyrie Wilson (ankle) and defensive back Deatrick Nichols (hip) as questionable for Friday. Both players were full participants in practice on Wednesday after missing the session on Tuesday.

Friday’s matchup will be a special event as both teams pay tribute to longtime CFL personnel man Ted Goveia in the ‘Team Ted Game.’ The initiative was recently announced in support of the native of Burlington, Ont., who been battling a serious form of cancer since April. Goveia was hired as Hamilton’s general manager in December after eleven years with Winnipeg as an assistant general manager.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-6) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-5) on Friday, September 12 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a 21-13 loss to Saskatchewan in the Banjo Bowl, while the Tiger-Cats went on the road to beat Montreal 26-9.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.