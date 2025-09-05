Hamilton Tiger-Cats to honour Ted Goveia with ‘Team Ted Game’ against Blue Bombers

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will pay tribute to general manager Ted Goveia when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Goveia’s old team, comes to town on Friday, Sept. 12.

The clubs will play what has been dubbed the ‘Team Ted Game’ in support of Goveia, who announced in June that he had been diagnosed with a serious form of cancer. The native of Burlington, Ont. was hired as Hamilton’s general manager in December after eleven years with Winnipeg as an assistant general manager.

“Few people have given more to Canadian football than Ted Goveia. From his time as a player, scout, coach, administrator and now general manager, his influence has touched thousands across our game,” said Hamilton Sports Group managing partner Scott Mitchell in a statement.

“Even through this difficult time, Ted’s strength and commitment continue to inspire all of us. This night is about saying thank you to Ted and letting him know that Hamilton, the league and our Canadian football community are behind him.”

Some lasting initiatives will be launched in Goveia’s honour as part of the celebration, including the establishment of the Ted Goveia Scholarships. The personnel man is personally establishing two annual scholarships at McMaster University and Mount Allison University — two U Sports programs he helped coach before joining the CFL’s ranks — to support Canadian university football players.

Fans can also offer support to Goveia using this link to offer a personal message of encouragement or purchase a ‘Team Ted’ t-shirt with 100 percent of the proceeds supporting initiatives being launched in his honour.

Goveia won a Grey Cup working in the personnel department with the Toronto Argonauts in 2012 and two more with the Blue Bombers in 2019 and 2021. He also worked extensively at the U Sports an CJFL levels prior to entering the professional ranks, including stints with the Mount Allison Mounties, McMaster Marauders, UBC Thunderbirds, Burlington Braves, and Oakville Longhorns.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-5) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (5-6) at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, September 6 with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats lost a heartbreaker to the Argonauts on the weekend, while the Alouettes were on a bye.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-5) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-2) at Princess Auto Stadium for the annual Banjo Bowl on Saturday, September 6 with kickoff slated for 4:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders beat the Blue Bombers in the Labour Day Classic this past weekend, fending off a late comeback attempt to win 34-30.