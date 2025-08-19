Montreal Alouettes sign Shea Patterson amid rash of QB injuries

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American quarterback Shea Patterson.

The 28-year-old is best known for making seven starts over two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, posting a 2-4-1 record. He threw for 1,655 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions in 2024 to help the Roughriders finish second in the West Division standings.

The native of Toledo, Ohio played five regular-season games with the Alouettes in 2021, though he didn’t attempt any passes. He then had a UFL stint with the Michigan Panthers and New Orleans Breakers before returning to the CFL with Saskatchewan in 2023.

The six-foot-one, 200-pound passer was a collegiate standout at the University of Michigan prior to entering the professional ranks. He is the second quarterback the Alouettes have added in as many weeks as former Argonauts passer Cameron Dukes was signed when McLeod Bethel-Thompson was placed on the six-game injured list.

Caleb Evans, who started Montreal’s recent loss to the B.C. Lions, was ruled out for the season on Tuesday due to a torn ACL.

The Montreal Alouettes (5-5) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (5-4) at Percival Molson Stadium on Thursday, August 21 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a walk-off win over the Ottawa Redblacks, while Montreal lost 36-18 on the road to the B.C. Lions.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 690 in Montreal.

