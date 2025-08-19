Montreal Alouettes QB Caleb Evans suffers torn ACL, out for season

The Montreal Alouettes have announced that Caleb Evans will miss the rest of the 2025 season due to a torn ACL.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury near the end of the first quarter of his team’s loss to the B.C. Lions last week. He completed three-of-four passes for 32 yards in the game and was replaced by James Morgan.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound passer took over from McLeod Bethel-Thompson against the Edmonton Elks in Week 10 and completed 14-of-18 pass attempts for 113 yards and one touchdown in a 23-22 loss in Montreal. The performance was good enough to earn him the start the following week in Vancouver.

The native of Mansfield, Texas is in his fifth CFL season and third with the Alouettes. In total, he has thrown for 3,667 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions and rushed for 989 yards and 33 touchdowns over 63 regular-season games.

The Alouettes also announced the signing of quarterback Shea Patterson on Tuesday.

The Montreal Alouettes (5-5) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (5-4) at Percival Molson Stadium on Thursday, August 21 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a walk-off win over the Ottawa Redblacks, while Montreal lost 36-18 on the road to the B.C. Lions.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 690 in Montreal.