Chad Kelly, Ryan Hunter non-participants in practice for Toronto Argonauts

The Toronto Argonauts were without franchise quarterback Chad Kelly (leg) and right tackle Ryan Hunter (shoulder) at practice on Monday, according to the team’s official report.

Kelly has yet to dress for a CFL games since he suffered a fractured right tibia and fibula during last year’s East Final against the Montreal Alouettes. After being limited in practice on Sunday, TSN reporter Matthew Scianitti indicated that Kelly was rehabbing from his hometown of Buffalo, N.Y. on Monday.

The 31-year-old passer completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,451 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in eight starts last season after missing the first nine games due to suspension. He was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2023 after throwing for 4,123 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie previously indicated that Kelly might be back for Week 7.

Over 45 career regular-season CFL games, Kelly has thrown for 6,871 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions and rushed for 599 yards and 19 scores. He was named the league’s Most Outstanding Player in 2023.

Nick Arbuckle has been Toronto’s starter under centre with Kelly unavailable. The reigning Grey Cup MVP has thrown for 1,449 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions amid a 1-4 start.

Hunter has started all five of the team’s regular-season games, making four starts at right tackle and one start at left guard. The 30-year-old native of North Bay, Ont. was named All-CFL in 2023 and 2024 and also won Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman last year. The former first-round pick out of Bowling Green State University has won two Grey Cups since joining the Argonauts in 2022 following a five-year run in the NFL.

Other players who missed practice include American running back Miyan Williams (head) and Canadian linebacker Jack Cassar (adductor).

Running back Deonta McMahon (ankle), Canadian offensive lineman Darius Ciraco (foot), and linebacker Wynton McManis (knee) were each limited participants. McMahon and McManis have missed the team’s last three games, while Ciraco has been out since starting the season-opener at centre.

The Toronto Argonauts (1-4) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (3-2) at Percival Molson Stadium on Thursday, July 17 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. Both teams were on byes this past week, giving them a chance to rest up.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 29 degrees and a 70 percent chance of showers, including a risk of a thunderstorm. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and TSN 690 in Montreal.