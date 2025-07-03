Football Canada has elected two new members to its board of directors and given a new mandate to a third. Jodi Tavares and Celestine Chartier will begin new roles in the governance of the organization effective immediately, while Dale Williams is set to serve a second term.

“As we prepare for one of the most significant periods in our organization’s history, these appointments come at exactly the right time,” executive director Kevin McDonald said in a statement.

“Jodi brings a rare combination of national governance experience and grassroots football leadership that will strengthen our operational focus and athlete-first approach. Celestine returns with deep legal expertise, a strong record of community-based program development, and a passion for inclusive leadership. Dale’s re-election ensures we continue to benefit from his strategic marketing insight and long-standing commitment to equity and access. Together, they will play a critical role in shaping how football in Canada grows and presents itself on the path to the 2028 Olympic Games and beyond.”

Tavares boasts 15 years of executive leadership experience across the public, non-profit, and academic sectors, and has been a dedicated volunteer in service of Canadian football. Her previous roles include president of the Ontario Women’s Intercollegiate Football Association (OWIFA), president of the York Region Football Association, president of the Ontario Fall Football League, and co-chair of the York University Football Parent Booster Club. Professionally, she serves as executive director of ARUCC MyCreds/MesCertif, overseeing a national digital credentialing network supporting hundreds of institutions and government agencies.

Chartier re-joins the board in an elected position after serving as a temporary appointment beginning in 2023. A seasoned flag football player at the national level, she serves as a coach with the Spartiates du Vieux-Montréal. The Montréal-based lawyer works as a civil litigator with the City of Laval, bringing legal expertise and a strategic, policy-driven approach to governance, particularly in municipal and regulatory matters.

Williams was first elected in 2022 and brings more than two decades of experience in national and professional sports marketing. He previously held leadership roles with Reebok, RW&CO., the Montreal Alouettes, and the University of Winnipeg, but now works as a global sports marketing manager for CCM Hockey.

“There is something about football at this historic moment in time that has attracted the very best directors,” board chair Jo-Anne Polak, who was appointed at the same time, said in a statement. “Jodi, Celestine and Dale are each accomplished in their own fields, bringing energy, passion and skills that complement those of the existing directors. Together, this Board will help drive football into the Olympic era.”

In addition to Polak and the new members, Football Canada’s board of directors also includes Tyler Mazereeuw, Phil Zigby, Barry Taitinger, Arash Madani, and Tara Mrakic.