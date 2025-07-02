Jo-Anne Polak appointed new chair of Football Canada

Football Canada has welcomed Jo-Anne Polak as the new chair of its board of directors.

“Football is my passion. I am so grateful to have been embraced by Canada’s amateur football community at this very special moment in our sport’s history. The 2028 Olympic Flag opportunity will show the world that football is accessible and can be enjoyed by everyone,” said Polak in a statement.

“I would like to thank Peter Baxter, who has done so much for our organization during his time as chair. He has strengthened Football Canada’s governance structure, ensuring we are appropriately positioned for the coming Olympic opportunity.”

The native of St. John’s, N.L. joined the board in 2024, entering a two-year term. She served as the general manager of the Ottawa Rough Riders from 1989 to 1991, becoming the first female general manager in North American professional sports.

“Jo-Anne Polak’s appointment as chair marks a historic and exciting moment for Football Canada. Her lifetime of leadership in football, from breaking barriers in the CFL to shaping national narratives in boardrooms, reflects both her deep passion for the game and her exceptional ability to lead,” said outgoing chairperson Peter Baxter.

“I have full confidence that under Jo-Anne’s guidance, Football Canada will thrive as we enter a new era of opportunity for our sport. It has been a privilege to serve as Chair alongside a strong and dedicated Board Team and with new senior management leadership under Kevin McDonald, leaders who are fully committed to modernizing our organization and advancing the growth and development of football for all across Canada.”

Polak has worked in communications for the Canada Post Corporation since 2008 and currently holds the position of senior vice president of corporate and employee communications. She responsibilities include media relations, social media, video production, graphic services, language services, writing services, and corporate events.

“Jo-Anne’s appointment comes at a time when strategic communication and relationship building is more important than ever in the sports world,” said executive director Kevin McDonald. “Her experience leading national communications efforts will be vital as we work to elevate public awareness for both flag and tackle football and ensure Football Canada leads its own narrative heading into the 2028 Olympic Games. Jo-Anne has a long history of breaking new ground in this sport, and under her leadership we are excited to continue to move the sport of football in Canada forward in meaningful ways.”

Polak has had season tickets to the Ottawa Redblacks, Renegades, and Rough Riders since 1987 and the Buffalo Bills since 2000. She was recognized by the CFL and the Redblacks as part of the Diversity is Strength program in August 2018.