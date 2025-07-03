Saskatchewan Roughriders’ head coach Corey Mace expects franchise quarterback Trevor Harris to start against the Calgary Stampeders in Week 6 when the Green and White return from a bye week.

“The Trevor situation, the timing for the protocol didn’t work, but Trevor will be fine, I would expect him to be ready for Calgary,” Mace said post-game.

The 39-year-old was ruled out for Saskatchewan’s Week 4 win over the B.C. Lions with a head injury. Harris took a hard shot from Toronto Argonauts’ defensive lineman Jordan Williams during the Riders’ Week 3 victory at BMO Field. Williams was penalized on the play and fined for a high hit.

That thrust Jake Maier into the starter’s role at Mosaic Stadium against the Lions. He completed 13-of-23 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. His standout throw was a 42-yard touchdown strike down the left sideline to Canadian receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby.

“Knowing Jake, there’s going to be stuff for sure he’s going to want back. The ball he threw to Dhel was gorgeous. Having him out there, had a week of practice with the guys, usually those reps are for the starter, which has been Trevor. Getting acclimated with those guys … I was really pleased with his effort, which was clearly more than enough for us,” Mace said.

Maier started 45 games for the Calgary Stampeders after first coming to the CFL in 2021 and won his first start with the Roughriders. Saskatchewan’s bye week should allow for Maier to fall back to the backup role and give Harris ample time to return for Friday, July 11 at Mosaic Stadium.

“Trevor’s going to be fine. We have defined roles in this organization,” Maier said post-game. “I know what the future holds, I’m going to be a great teammate and make sure that I’m ready to go for whenever I’m needed again.”