Calgary Stampeders sign No. 1 overall pick in 2025 CFL Draft, Canadian receiver Damien Alford

The Calgary Stampeders have signed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, Canadian receiver Damien Alford.

The six-foot-five, 224-pound pass catcher joins the Stamps after attending rookie mini-camp with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Alford played four seasons at Syracuse University. In 42 games, including 28 starts, with the Orange, he recorded 67 receptions for 1,291 yards, 19.3 yards per catch, with seven touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2023 when he produced 33 receptions for 610 yards plus three scores.

The Montreal, QC native suited up in four games with the University of Utah in 2024 but did not record any stats with the Utes. The 24-year-old registered a 4.46-second 40-yard time at the Big 12 pro day in March.

The Stamps have also signed American defensive back Deshawn Pace.

The six-foot-two, 220-pound Pace played his senior season at the University of Central Florida. In 12 games, including 11 starts, at linebacker for the Knights, he led the team with 40 solo tackles and had a total of 61 stops while adding two interceptions and one pass breakup.

The 23-year-old Pace transferred to UCF after four seasons with his hometown University of Cincinnati. In 46 games with the Bearcats, the Cincinnati, OH native made 246 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, six interceptions including one pick-six, three sacks, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two blocked kicks.

Pace’s brother, Ivan Pace Jr., plays for the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL.

Calgary’s rookies first take the field at McMahon Stadium on Wednesday, May 7 while main camp begins on Sunday, May 11.