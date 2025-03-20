Canadian receiver Damien Alford posts fast 40-yard time at Big 12 pro day

Canadian receiver Damien Alford’s draft stock just went up as fast as his Big 12 pro day 40-yard time: 4.46 seconds.

Alford clocked that time at six-foot-five, 224 pounds, which makes his speed even more impressive. He posted a 4.46-second shuttle, 7.06-second three-cone, 32-inch vertical, 10-foot, six-inch broad jump and repped 225 pounds on the bench press 11 times.

The 23-year-old played four games at the University of Utah this past season while making one start, though he did not record any receptions.

Alford initially deferred his draft eligibility from 2025 to 2026 as he planned to transfer to Florida Atlantic University. However, he recently changed course, deciding to reenter the 2025 class.

The Montreal, Que. native played his first four collegiate seasons at Syracuse University, recording 67 receptions for 1,291 yards with seven touchdowns. He was a team captain during his junior season in 2023.

The Miami Dolphins have invited Alford to the team’s local pro day on Friday, April 11, according to his agent Nathaniel Thomas. He pulled out of the CFL Combine to attend the Big 12 pro day in Frisco, TX.