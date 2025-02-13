Sources: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign former first-round CFL draft pick Enock Makonzo

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian defensive back Enock Makonzo to a one-year contract, per sources. He became a free agent on Tuesday.

The five-foot-eleven, 195-pound native of Lachine, Que., signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats shortly before training camp got underway in 2024 but suffered a torn Achilles before the start of the regular season, causing him to miss the entire year.

The 27-year-old defender was originally the fourth overall pick in the 2022 CFL Draft by the Edmonton Elks. He played 16 regular-season games as a rookie and made 10 starts at strong-side linebacker, recording 56 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, two sacks, and one forced fumble. He returned to the team in 2023 but had a reduced role, recording 11 defensive tackles and one forced fumble over six regular-season games.

Makonzo started his collegiate career at the New Mexico Military Institute before transferring to Coastal Carolina University, where he became a standout. He made 150 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two sacks, and one pass knockdown with the Chanticleers and was named first-team All-Sun Belt in 2021 by Pro Football Focus.

The Blue Bombers are the CFL’s only team that consistently starts a Canadian player at strong-side linebacker, making Makonzo a strong positional fit.