Official: Edmonton Elks sign perennial All-CFL DL Jake Ceresna

The Edmonton Elks have officially signed American defensive lineman Jake Ceresna. 3DownNation reported the agreement last week during the CFL’s free-agent negotiation window.

The 30-year-old played 17 regular-season games with the Toronto Argonauts this past season and tied for the league lead with eight sacks. He also made 29 tackles and one forced fumble, helping the team win the Grey Cup in Vancouver over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The six-foot-four, 294-pound defender spent parts of the past five seasons in Edmonton, interrupted only by a stint with the New York Giants in 2019. The Elks traded him to the Argonauts last offseason in exchange for Canadian receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr.

The Cortland State product began his CFL career with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2017 before being traded to the Green and Gold.

In 83 career games, Ceresna has racked up 192 defensive tackles, 45 sacks, and seven forced fumbles. He was named an All-CFL selection at defensive tackle in 2022 and 2024 but has frequently lined up at defensive end throughout his career.