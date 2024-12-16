Calgary Stampeders finalize 2025 coaching staff, promote Bob Slowik to defensive coordinator

The Calgary Stampeders have unveiled their coaching staff for the 2025 season, which includes several new faces and Bob Slowik’s promotion to defensive coordinator.

Slowik has been with Calgary for the past four seasons, most recently serving as linebackers coach. The 70-year-old has been coaching for four decades, including a 30-year run in the NFL during which he won a Super Bowl as a defensive assistant with the Dallas Cowboys. His son, Bobby Slowik, is the offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans.

Craig Dickenson, the brother of head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson, has been named special teams coordinator. The 53-year-old native of Great Falls, Mon. was a senior consultant for the Stampeders this past year after a five-year run as the head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He was previously the special teams coordinator in Calgary from 2005 to 2009, winning a Grey Cup in 2008.

Markus Howell has been hired as receivers coach following a three-year run with the Edmonton Elks. The 49-year-old native of Winnipeg, Man. took on extra responsibilities this past season after Jarious Jackson was promoted to interim head coach of the Elks, working with the quarterbacks and leading some practice sessions. He played 11 seasons at receiver and returner in the CFL, including four as a member of the Stampeders.

Ucambre Williams is Calgary’s new running backs and assistant offensive line coach after previously serving as the defensive coordinator at Russell County High School in Seale, Ala. and as a guest coach with the Stampeders in training camp earlier this year. The 32-year-old played along the offensive line in Calgary from 2016 to 2021 and was named All-West Division in his second season.

John Bowman has been hired away from the B.C. Lions as defensive line coach. The 42-year-old native of Brooklyn, N.Y. played 14 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes where he became a Hall of Fame defensive end, earning nine East Division all-star selections. He spent the past three years in Vancouver, helping Mathieu Betts win Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2023.

Marcus Klund is Calgary’s new linebackers coach and run game coordinator after spending last year as the defensive backs coach in Edmonton. His previous coaching experience came with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and in the collegiate ranks at Southwest Baptist University and Lindenwood University.

Barron Miles has taken over as defensive backs coach following a two-year run as the defensive coordinator with the Ottawa Redblacks. The 52-year-old native of Roselle, N.J. was a six-time CFL all-star at defensive back, winning two Grey Cups as a member of the Montreal Alouettes and B.C. Lions. He has 15 years of CFL coaching experience.

Head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Pat DelMonaco, and quarterbacks coach Beau Baldwin have all remained in their roles from last season.

Defensive coordinator Brent Monson, special teams coordinator Mark Kilam, running backs coach André Bolduc, receivers coach Nik Lewis, defensive line coach Juwan Simpson, and offensive and special teams assistant Des Catellier were not retained from last year, while defensive backs coach Dwayne Cameron has pivoted to a role in personnel with the title of director of Canadian scouting and U.S. scout.