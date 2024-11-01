Double back: Riders to dress both RB A.J. Ouellette, Ryquell Armstead for West Semi-Final

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be fielding a two-headed backfield in the Western Semi-Final.

After much debate over who would get the nod, the Riders have elected to dress both running back A.J. Ouellette and mid-season acquisition Ryquell Armstead. Fellow running back Frankie Hickson (head) will sit out this week.

Ouellette, the team’s prized free agent signing this offseason, has battled injuries this year, appearing in just eight games. He has notched 130 carries for 550 yards and three touchdowns while catching 16 passes for 147 yards.

Armstead was brought in to help fill the void in September, rushing for 207 yards in his Riders debut before being sidelined with a shoulder injury the next week. In 13 games split between Saskatchewan and Ottawa, he has carried 160 times for 862 yards and three scores while adding 38 receptions for 298 yards through the air.

Ouellette was amongst a group of Riders who were late scratches from last week’s regular-season finale, all of whom will return well-rested for the playoffs. That list includes Most Outstanding Defensive Player finalist Rolan Milligan Jr. at halfback, Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus, and his rookie American counterpart KeeSean Johnson. Curiously, high-profile defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II will remain a healthy scratch after a disappointing 2024 campaign.

Returning from a three-game absence with a knee injury is Canadian linebacker Adam Auclair, who will slot back into the weakside spot over rookie C.J. Avery. Canadian offensive lineman Peter Godber will also make his much-anticipated return from an ankle injury but will dress as a sixth blocker so as not to upset the unit’s current chemistry.

American receiver Joe Robustelli (shoulder) will join Hickson on the one-game injured list. Defensive backs Deontai Williams and Kosi Onyeka, linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr., offensive lineman Noah Zerr, and receiver Colton Hunchak will all be healthy scratches.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-8-1) will host the B.C. Lions (9-9) for the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EDT at Mosaic Stadium.