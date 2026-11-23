Photo: Western University

Carleton University has struck a selection committee that will assist in the hiring of a new head coach for the school’s football team. The announcement was made on Monday.

Greg Marshall will serve as the committee’s special advisor. The 67-year-old retired from Western University last winter after 18 years as the school’s head football coach. He won two Vanier Cups, nine Yates Cups, six OUA Coach of the Year awards, and two U Sports Coach of the Year awards during his tenure with the Mustangs.

“We are delighted to have Greg Marshall involved in this process,” said Carleton associate vice-president of recreation and athletics Yolana Junco-Pascual in a statement. “Greg’s championship pedigree, strategic vision, and understanding of Canadian university football will be an incredible asset as we identify the best possible leader for our student-athletes.”

Other members of the committee will include Junco-Pascual, Carleton director of high performance sport Kwesi Loney, Carleton alumnus and sports broadcaster Mark Lee, and Carleton alumnus and former CFL receiver Nate Behar.

“Carleton has a proud football tradition, and the university is fully committed to leaving no stone unturned to find the absolute best possible candidate for this role,” said Lee. “I am incredibly excited to be part of the team that will secure our new head coach and set a winning foundation for the future.”

“As an alumnus, I know the true potential of this program, and the university’s commitment to finding the best candidate is clear,” said Behar. “I couldn’t be more excited to help secure a new head coach who will inspire our locker room and lead the Ravens to new heights.”

The Ravens recently cleaned house, firing head coach Corey Grant, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Griffith, defensive coordinator Ronald Hilaire, and recruiting coordinator and defensive assistant Alex Lothian. The team went 1-7 in 2026, finishing tenth in the OUA standings. Its lone victory came over the winless Toronto Varsity Blues.

Carleton went 5-3 under Grant in his first year at the helm in 2022, and qualified for the playoffs. The team made the postseason again in 2023 after going 4-4, but missed out in each of the last three years. In total, the Ravens went 15-25 in five years under Grant.

The school is currently accepting applications for the position. The application period will close on Friday, November 27.