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Ottawa Redblacks

3DownNation Podcast: Redblacks finally win, Argos botch clock, Elks and Riders clinch

3DownNation

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Ottawa Redblacks finally winning their first game of 2026, the Toronto Argonauts botching their late-game clock management, the Edmonton Elks clinching first place in the West Division, the Saskatchewan Roughriders punching their ticket to the playoffs, whether the final postseason spot will go to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers or Calgary Stampeders, Greg Dick being promoted by the CFL, Nick Mardner being released, and Jayden Dalke’s toxicology results remaining private.

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Next Games Friday, October 23

From 3DownNation Experts

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Ottawa Redblacks

3DownNation Podcast: Redblacks finally win, Argos botch clock, Elks and Riders clinch

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Montreal Alouettes sit Davis Alexander, start Dustin Crum against Roughriders

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Winnipeg Blue Bombers place Zach Collaros on six-game injured list

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Saskatchewan Roughriders sign six players, including QB Eddie Lee Marburger

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CFL fines three from Montreal Alouettes-B.C. Lions brawl

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions admonish Josh Hagerty’s ‘huge mistake’ but will not release him

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B.C. Lions

CFL fines Mathieu Betts twice for Week 15 actions against Alouettes, two others disciplined

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