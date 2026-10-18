3DownNation Podcast: Redblacks finally win, Argos botch clock, Elks and Riders clinch

3DownNation

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Ottawa Redblacks finally winning their first game of 2026, the Toronto Argonauts botching their late-game clock management, the Edmonton Elks clinching first place in the West Division, the Saskatchewan Roughriders punching their ticket to the playoffs, whether the final postseason spot will go to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers or Calgary Stampeders, Greg Dick being promoted by the CFL, Nick Mardner being released, and Jayden Dalke’s toxicology results remaining private.

Powered by RedCircle

3DownNation Newsletter Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m. Email Address Subscribe → By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy . Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Please enjoy the show and subscribe on your favourite podcast provider.