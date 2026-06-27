Connect with us

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Corey Mace doesn’t regret punt return strategy after Samuel Emilus injury in Riders’ loss

Photo: Tanner Piper/Piper Sports Photography/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders may have suffered a 40-34 defeat at the hands of the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night in Regina, but the more concerning loss came in their receiving corps.

Star Canadian pass catcher Samuel Emilus was forced to exit the game late in the second quarter after having his legs twisted underneath him while returning a punt. The 28-year-old did not return to action, leading some to question why such a valuable offensive weapon was placed in harm’s way on special teams in the first place.

Head coach Corey Mace scoffed at that narrative post-game, noting that the realities of the sport force people to step up into all sorts of unconventional roles.

↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily
3DownNation Newsletter

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

“It’s pro ball, man. We lost our returner; Sam’s done it for us before. He’s a good one,” Mace explained. “Obviously, he didn’t come back out there, but to say, ‘Why is he returning?’ Well, why is our starting linebacker playing punt? It’s football. It’s what we do.”

Emilus was thrust into action after James Letcher Jr. suffered an apparent upper-body injury on his first return of the game. Mace did not provide an update on his status, though he was seen on the sideline wearing a sling.

As for Emilus, Mace could not provide much detail regarding the severity of the injury.

“We’ll see. I haven’t gotten the update completely,” he said. “Hopefully it’s nothing crazy.”

Emilus has been an impact performer through the first three games of the season, catching 14 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns.

The two-time 1,000-yard receiver battled injuries all of last year, which limited him to just seven regular-season appearances. However, he stepped up when it mattered most, earning Most Valuable Canadian in the Grey Cup after recording 10 receptions for 108 yards. Saskatchewan made the Montreal native the highest-paid Canadian receiver in the CFL this offseason.

The Riders did have other players capable of handling return duties, and Canadian rookie Daniel Wiebe stepped in to fill Emilus’ shoes. He fielded two punts for 19 yards, but made a bigger impact on offence. The Saskatoon product caught two passes for 48 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown that brought the Riders within two points in the fourth quarter.

While the circumstances weren’t what Mace might have hoped for, that play provided a silver lining.

“It was just awesome. You saw everybody on the sideline. We know what it means to that kid and what it means to us, honestly. He just works his tail off. He sparked and gave us some juice. Really proud of that guy,” he said.  “With Wiebe, that was a pretty cool moment, and we needed it.”

The Riders (2-1) will have until Friday, July 3, to determine Emilus’ status, as they get set to visit the Ottawa Redblacks. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT at TD Place.

J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

Today's Game Saturday, June 27

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Riders’ praire blizzard turns into Argonaut dusting (& other thoughts)

John Hodge

CFL bars QB Brendan Sorsby following NCAA gambling allegations

JC Abbott

‘It was our ball’: Jason Maas believes officials erred on overtime fumble in Alouettes’ loss

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Toronto Argonauts-Saskatchewan Roughriders total

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

LionsGen

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions sell out Touchdown Kelowna game against Stampeders

Justin McInnis, Keon Hatcher

B.C. Lions

Keon Hatcher, Justin McInnis active for B.C. Lions’ Kelowna clash with Calgary

Jason Maas

Edmonton Elks

‘It was our ball’: Jason Maas believes officials erred on overtime fumble in Alouettes’ loss

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks find late push in Winnipeg for win over Bombers (& seven other thoughts)

Folarin Orimolade

Calgary Stampeders

Folarin Orimolade returning to Calgary Stampeders’ lineup in Kelowna

Calgary Stampeders

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 4

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Corey Mace doesn’t regret punt return strategy after Samuel Emilus injury in Riders’ loss

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Riders’ praire blizzard turns into Argonaut dusting (& other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers fumble away game against Elks (& 11 other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

3DownNation CFL best bets: Week 4

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 3

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

‘Piping hot’ Bo Levi Mitchell ripped up zone-coverage B.C. Lions

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts get ‘home cooking’ in Regina (& eight other thoughts)

Toronto Argonauts

‘Hopefully, Chad’s feeling generous’: Saskatchewan Roughriders look to end turnover drought against Toronto

Eugene Lewis

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks without All-CFL receiver Eugene Lewis versus Alouettes

Ottawa Redblacks

CFL fines Jonathan Kongbo for high hit on Jake Maier in Ottawa

Stevie Scott III

Montreal Alouettes

Stevie Scott III, Tyrice Beverette return for Montreal Alouettes against Ottawa

Faion Hicks

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes bring back former NFL defender Faion Hicks

Colisee

News

CFL, Quebec City investors talking $350 million stadium on Colisée site: report

DAZN

News

DAZN’s CFL streams will feature ‘unique voice,’ new broadcast crew

Stewart Johnston

News

Commissioner Stewart Johnston confirms new CFL media rights deals represent ‘significant increase’ in broadcast compensation

Grey Cup

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL best bets: Grey Cup odds

Greg Junior

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats tumble after Week 1 loss

Coach Barron Miles

B.C. Lions

Donations sought to support life-saving treatment for daughter of CFL legend, Stampeders coach Barron Miles

Brandon Barlow

Edmonton Elks

Two Edmonton Elks defensive linemen out for season with Achilles tears: report

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ DB Jamal Peters stretchered off field, taken to hospital after blow to head

Nathan Rourke

B.C. Lions

3DownNation’s 2026 CFL season predictions: all awards including M.O.P.

Mario Alford, Saskatchewan Roughriders hoist Grey Cup confetti

B.C. Lions

3DownNation’s 2026 CFL season predictions: Grey Cup winner and loser

Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Five costly plays: Calgary Stampeders drop CFL home opener to walk-off Winnipeg winner

B.C. Lions

‘It was a low hit’: Nathan Rourke ‘confused’ by missed call on B.C. Lions’ final drive in loss to Riders

Pacific Frost Uniforms

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions unveil new ‘pacific frost’ away uniforms

Amar Doman

B.C. Lions

Amar Doman believes CFL finances ‘solid as hell,’ B.C. Lions ‘on track’ for profitability

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts unconcerned by sideline spat between Chad Kelly, Mike Miller in Montreal

Murray Clarke

News

Murray Clarke retires as CFL sets 2026 officials roster

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil 2026 uniform schedule, tease new look

Kendall Randolph

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release starting offensive lineman Kendall Randolph, 24 others

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories