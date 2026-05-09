Toronto Argonauts release QB Max Duggan

Photo courtesy: Matt Smith/CFL.ca

The Toronto Argonauts have released American quarterback Max Duggan.

The 25-year-old passer joined the team’s practice roster last summer and dressed for three regular-season games in the fall, completing 13-of-17 pass attempts for 109 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed six times for 46 yards.

Duggan passer was a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent one season with the team but didn’t take any regular-season offensive snaps, spending most of his rookie year on the practice roster. He was released by the Chargers near the end of training camp in 2024.

The six-foot-two, 207-pound passer played collegiately at Texas Christian University, where he threw for 9,618 yards, 73 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions over 47 games. He went 25-18 as a starter and rushed for 1,856 yards and 28 scores.

Duggan had his best season in 2022 when he completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 3,698 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, and ran 423 yards and nine scores. He led the Horned Frogs to a 12-2 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

That year, he finished second behind Caleb Williams in voting for the Heisman Trophy but earned several other accolades, including the Davey O’Brien Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. He was also named the Big 12 Athlete of the Year, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Big 12, and a second-team All-American.

The native of Council Bluffs, Ia. played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL in 2025, completing 57.3 percent of his passes for 696 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also ran for 300 yards and five scores, going 5-0 as a starter.

Duggan recorded a 4.52-second forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine along with a 4.45-second shuttle, 7.26-second three-cone, 30.5-inch vertical jump, and nine-foot, eight-inch broad jump.

The Argonauts also released four American players, including running back Elijah Young, defensive line Charlie Looes, defensive back Peyton Buckley, and Matt Ammendola.

Toronto recently selected Queen’s offensive lineman Niklas Henning with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft. The team’s other major offseason additions include offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley, strong-side linebacker Adarius Pickett, and defensive back DaShaun Amos.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on Sunday, May 10. The Argos will play the team’s first preseason game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, May 23, then first regular-season game against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, June 12.

In 2025, Toronto finished third in the East Division standings with a 5-13 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Mike Miller was promoted to the role of head coach following the departure of Ryan Dinwiddie.