U Sports changes transfer policy for next season

U Sports has changed its transfer rules starting with the 2026-2027 season, allowing first and second-year student-athletes to transfer without penalty.

Under the current rules, non-graduating student-athletes who transfer must sit out exactly one year from their last date of competition. Exceptions were made for student-athletes making forward academic progress, or competed in cross-country, swimming, or track and field, where existing exemptions were already in place.

“This is an important step forward for U SPORTS and for our student-athletes. The landscape of post-secondary sport is evolving, and our role is to ensure our policies reflect the needs of those we serve,” said U Sports CEO Pierre Arsenault in a statement.

“By providing a more responsive system for student-athletes at the start of their academic careers, we are empowering them to find their best program fit — both in the classroom and in competition. We believe this decision puts student-athletes first, which is exactly where they belong.”

The governing body indicated that the change was made through “extensive consultation with conferences, member institutions, student-athletes, and the U Sports eligibility committee” in response to the “evolving landscape of Canadian university sport.”

“A meaningful amount of transfer activity takes place during the first two academic years of a student-athlete’s journey, often when they are working to find the right fit academically, athletically, and personally. This policy change responds directly to that reality,” said U Sports director of compliance and eligibility Tara Hahto.

“It gives student-athletes more flexibility and agency that reflects their evolving goals and circumstances while also maintaining the structure and integrity of U SPORTS competition. After undertaking a long review and consultation process, we’re confident that this change will better support the student experience and strengthen the university sports system.”

For the current U Sports football rankings, click here.