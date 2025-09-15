Montreal Carabins, Regina Rams move up U Sports football rankings

There’s been a big shakeup in the U Sports football rankings as we fast approach the halfway point of the regular season.

The Montreal Carabins (No. 2) and Laval Rouge et Or (No. 4) swapped places as Montreal won the first of two regular-season meetings between the RSEQ heavyweights by a score of 38-28. First-year quarterback Pepe Gonzalez had another great game for the Carabins, throwing for 344 yards and two touchdowns against a stout Laval defence.

The Laurier Golden Hawks now stand alone in the No. 1 spot after previously being tied with the Rouge et Or. Laurier won the Battle of Waterloo over the Warriors this past weekend 41-19 as Cal Wither threw four touchdown passes, three of which went to Ottawa Redblacks draft pick Ethan Jordan.

The Regina Rams moved up one spot to No. 5 after beating the UBC Thunderbirds 37-20 as Noah Pelletier threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns and Marshall Erichsen rushed 27 times for 196 yards and one score. The Saskatchewan Huskies fell from No. 5 to No. 7 after squandering a 17-0 lead against the Manitoba Bisons to lose 21-20.

The undefeated Saint Mary’s Huskies moved up from No. 7 to No. 6 despite being on a bye this week, while the St. FX X-Men fell off the rankings after a one-sided 29-3 loss to the Bishop’s Gaiters. The Gaiters, who allowed only 81 net yards in the win, jumped back onto the rankings at the No. 7 spot, tied with Saskatchewan.

The Ottawa Gee-Gees also rejoined the rankings after a 30-23 win over the Guelph Gryphons, who fell off the rankings. Jaxxon Brashear, the son of longtime NHL player Donald Brashear, was all over the field for the Gee-Gees as he recorded nine total tackles, two interceptions, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble.

The Western Mustangs and Queen’s Gaels held firm at No. 3 and No. 9, respectively. Western hammered the Carleton Ravens 63-26 as Ethan Dolby rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns, while the Gaels picked off Scott Barnett five times to stomp the Toronto Varsity Blues 44-6.

Click here for a full recap of this weekend’s action in U Sports.