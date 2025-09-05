Edmonton Elks rule out Jake Ceresna, Nyles Morgan for rematch with Stampeders

The Edmonton Elks will be without starting defenders Jake Ceresna and Nyles Morgan when they host the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.

Both players suffered injuries during last week’s Labour Day Classic — Ceresna to his knee and Morgan to his leg — and they have been placed on the six-game injured list, an indication the injuries aren’t short-term.

Ceresna, a two-time All-CFL selection, has recorded 16 defensive tackles, one sack, and one interceptions over 11 regular-season games this year. He will be replaced at defensive tackle by Tyreek Johnson, a rookie out of the University of South Carolina who has recorded five defensive tackles over six games.

Morgan, who has made 52 defensive tackles, one special teams tackles, and one forced fumble this season, will be replaced at middle linebacker by rookie Brock Mogensen. The 25-year-old native of Farmington, Minn. was a first-team FCS All-American at the University of South Dakota in 2023 and has made two defensive tackles and five special teams tackles as a CFL rookie.

The Elks have also moved American offensive lineman Greg Eiland to the one-game injured list and Canadian offensive lineman Phillip Grohovac to the practice roster. Those who have been added to the active roster include Canadian offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell, American offensive lineman Mark Evans II, defensive lineman Elijah Alston, and defensive lineman Jordan Williams.

O’Donnell signed with the team this week after a five-year stint in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. The native of Red Deer, Alta. will be the backup right tackle behind Brett Boyko.

Williams, who signed with the team this week following his release from Toronto, will dress as the backup to Johnson. The veteran defender started the first 10 games of the regular season at defensive tackle for the Argonauts and recorded 10 defensive tackles.

The Edmonton Elks (4-7) will host the Calgary Stampeders (8-3) at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, September 6 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders dominated Edmonton in last week’s Labour Day Classic by a score of 28-7.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 880 CHED in Edmonton.