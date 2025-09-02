Edmonton Elks sign Canadian OL Carter O’Donnell following five-year NFL stint

The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell following a five-year run in the NFL.

The native of Red Deer, Alta. most recently played for the Arizona Cardinals, starting three games for the team in 2023. He was waived last summer with an injury designation and remained unsigned until he joined the Elks on Tuesday, though he worked out for three different NFL teams during the league’s offseason, including the New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts, and Houston Texans.

The 26-year-old originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted NFL free agent in 2020. He spent two years on the team’s practice roster before missing all of 2022 due to a Lisfranc injury. In 2023, he was waived by the team at the conclusion of training camp before joining the Cardinals.

O’Donnell was selected in the third round of the 2020 CFL Draft by the Montreal Alouettes, though his rights were subsequently traded to Edmonton.

The six-foot-five, 305-pound blocker was named a two-time U Sports All-Canadian at offensive tackle as a member of the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

The Edmonton Elks (4-7) will host the Calgary Stampeders (8-3) at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, September 6 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders dominated Edmonton in last week’s Labour Day Classic by a score of 28-7.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 880 CHED in Edmonton.