LB Adam Bighill making Calgary Stampeders debut in Labour Day Classic

Adam Bighill is suiting up for another Labour Day game, this time in different colours.

The future Hall of Fame linebacker will make his season debut for the Calgary Stampeders on Monday. Bighill signed with the team in late June but has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season. He is listed as a backup behind Canadian Micah Teitz, but will be able to rotate in for him as a nationalized American veteran.

The 36-year-old made 48 defensive tackles and one sack over 10 starts for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2024 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. The twelve-year veteran has played 190 regular-season CFL games since beginning his career with the B.C. Lions in 2011, recording 939 defensive tackles, 71 special teams tackles, 50 sacks, 15 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles, and one touchdown. He has won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player award three times, while earning six All-CFL selections and eight West Division all-star nods.

Offensively, the Stampeders will regain the services of American receivers Dominique Rhymes and Tevin Jones, who sat out last week with injuries. That will bump Daylen Baldwin and Kaylon Horton to the practice roster. Up front, left tackle D’Antne Demery has been placed on the one-game injured list with a hamstring issue and will be replaced by Preston Nichols. Tomas Jack-Kurdyla comes on as the sixth offensive lineman, with Rodeem Brown becoming a healthy scratch.

A trio of Canadian depth players will suit up for the contest, with running back Ludovick Choquette, defensive lineman George Idoko, and defensive back Dolani Robinson. Defensive back Ben Labrosse (hamstring) has been placed on the six-game injured list, while linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed (hamstring) has gone to the one-game. Linebacker Kaylyn St-Cyr and American defensive end Shaun Peterson Jr. have been returned to the practice roster.

The Calgary Stampeders (7-3) will host the Edmonton Elks (4-6) at McMahon Stadium on Monday, September 1 with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are riding a three-game winning streak, while the Stampeders beat up Saskatchewan last week to sweep the season series.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 28 degrees with a minor risk of thunderstorms. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and 770 CHQR in Calgary.