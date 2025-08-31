Edmonton Elks’ DL Jared Brinkman game-day decision for Labour Day Classic

The Edmonton Elks head into the Labour Day Classic with just two changes to their roster, though a third could be on the way.

Defensive tackle Jared Brinkman has been listed as a game-time decision after being limited in practice on Saturday with a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old has made 19 tackles and one sack since joining the team in free agency this offseason.

Also along the defensive front, Noah Taylor will step into a starting role after Robbie Smith was placed on the six-game injured list earlier this week. The second-year man has notched 15 tackles and three sacks this season.

Rookie O.J. Hiliare will also make his debut with the first unit after joining the team last week, replacing Steven Dunbar Jr. after his injury. The native of Belle Glade, Fla., made 103 receptions for 1,279 yards and 10 touchdowns over 26 collegiate games at Bowling Green State University.

On special teams, all-star Canadian punter Jake Julien makes his return from the NFL, while Global specialist Cody Grace remains on the six-game injured list. That will allow kicker Vincent Blanchard to focus exclusively on his regular duties.

The Edmonton Elks (4-6) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (7-3) at McMahon Stadium on Monday, September 1 with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are riding a three-game winning streak, while the Stampeders beat up Saskatchewan last week to sweep the season series.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 28 degrees with a risk of thunderstorms. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and 770 CHQR in Calgary.