Toronto Argonauts’ DL Andrew Chatfield fined twice for illegal hits on B.C. Lions’ QB Nathan Rourke

The Canadian Football League has issued a pair of fines against Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Andrew Chatfield for illegal hits laid in Week 12.

The 26-year-old was penalized twice for roughing the passer in his team’s 52-34 win over the B.C. Lions, delivering both a high hit and a late hit on quarterback Nathan Rourke. The CFL issued separate financial penalties for the two infractions, though they did not amount to a maximum fine.

Chatfield recorded two defensive tackles and a sack in the victory. Through 11 games of a breakout campaign, he has amassed 33 defensive tackles and seven sacks.

Also fined this week was Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defensive lineman Mike Rose for delivering a tourist hit on Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. As per CFL policy, the fine amount was not disclosed. Under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement, the maximum allowable fine is half a game cheque.

The CFL’s Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages any league discipline that does not require a suspension. Fines are determined by a panel consisting of chief football operations officer Greg Dick, vice-president of officiating Darren Hackwood, associate vice-president of football operations Ryan Janzen, and associate vice-president of health and safety Eric Noivo.

Discipline related to dress code violations, those involving teams or staff, and those involving players who have been released are not shared publicly.