Toronto Argonauts’ carnival of errors costs them dearly against Redblacks (& eight other thoughts)

Article by Griff Bordignon

Whoever said the CNE starts next Friday clearly didn’t inform either the Toronto Argonauts or the Ottawa Redblacks.

This game had everything except the circus music, as a carnival of errors turned into an entertaining showdown between two squads desperate to recover from 2-6 starts. When the clock finally hit 0:00, it was the Ottawa Redblacks who emerged victorious, overcoming a daunting 22-1 deficit to win 46-42. The result left the Argonauts, their coaches, players, and fans wondering what went wrong.

Here are my thoughts on the game.

Special teams’ less-than-special moments

Last week, the Argonauts’ special teams lowlight was two return touchdowns from Trey Vaval, a key reason for their loss. This week, Kalil Pimpleton took a punt into the red zone, and former Argonaut Daniel Adeboboye got his revenge with a huge kickoff return leading to another Redblacks touchdown.

Special teams often serve as a key momentum changer, where a big tackle, block, or return can shift the game’s energy. Traditionally strong under coordinator Mickey Donovan, Toronto’s special teams unit has struggled this season, falling short of fans’ expectations. The Argonauts need to rediscover this spark to boost overall performance.

The magic of a thick-six

When everything was still coming up Argonauts, a Cam Judge sack of Dru Brown led big defensive tackle Jordan Williams to pick up the ball and run it back 77 yards to give Toronto a 22-1 lead as the first quarter ended.

“I just hope I looked faster than I felt,” Williams joked post-game.

It’s hard to be positive after what happened to the Argonauts. However, I hope every football fan can appreciate when a big man scores, even on a day that ended with disappointment.

Ar-buckled under pressure

On a day when the offence put up 42 points, you usually expect a win. Not this time.

Despite throwing for 317 yards on 32-of-38 attempts and totalling four touchdowns, the game ultimately came down to a desperate heave that sealed the Argonauts’ fate. To me, it was a classic case of trying to be the hero, but ending up the zero. While the stats looked impressive on paper, the crucial throw intended for Damonte Coxie that was intercepted by former Argonaut Robert Priester will loom larger.

I believe Arbuckle should’ve opted for a shorter, safer play. It might sound counterintuitive, but a methodical “death by a thousand cuts” approach — especially in a game where no defensive back could consistently cover anyone — could have secured a win or, at the very least, left fans and teammates feeling like they gave it their all.

This marks the second week in a row that Arbuckle has thrown a costly interception at the worst possible moment, directly contributing to the team’s loss.

Honouring the past

Nick Volpe and Chris Schultz have been immortalized as All-Time Argonauts for their immense contributions to the franchise.

Volpe was a legendary figure, starring for Toronto from 1949 to 1952, and kicking two crucial field goals in the iconic 1950 “Mud Bowl” Grey Cup win. He later shaped the organization as their director of Canadian scouting, contributing to seven championship teams and helping build the club’s Canadian talent base.

Schultz, a dominant offensive lineman, played 124 games for the Argos between 1986 and 1994, earning CFL All-Star honours, helping win the 1991 Grey Cup, and becoming a beloved analyst and humanitarian after his playing career.

Both are celebrated as icons whose legacies have defined the Argonauts for generations.

Fresh target

Over the past few weeks, Damonte Coxie has been the standout of the Argonauts’ receiving corps, but he was quiet in today’s game. That opened the door for quarterback Nick Arbuckle to look elsewhere, turning to a target many Argonauts fans might not know well: Jake Herslow.

The receiver delivered a breakout performance, hauling in six passes for 84 yards and his first touchdown of the season. However, it wasn’t just the stats that made headlines; it was Herslow’s highlight-reel hurdle that electrified the entire CFL community.

“Instinct took over. I feel like I could make plays like that any time I touch the ball. I just felt like I can get over there, land it, keep running, try to get a first down,” Herslow said post-game.

Herslow has demonstrated that he can make an impact in an already strong Argonauts receiver room, with his breakout performance potentially positioning him for a larger role as the season progresses.

Defence falters yet again

The Argonauts gave up 46 points, with opposing quarterback Dru Brown throwing for 373 yards and five touchdowns. It was a clear defensive breakdown. Adding to the troubles, star receivers Bralon Addison and Justin Hardy each surpassed 100 yards, exposing major challenges for Toronto’s defence.

Throughout the game, Brown’s playmaking relentlessly kept the Redblacks in contention, making pivotal plays that repeatedly denied the Argonauts chances to secure the lead. Two other glaring red flags were the Redblacks converting 13-of-20 second-down attempts and a perfect five-for-five efficiency in the red zone, defensive lapses that Toronto must address immediately if they want to salvage their season.

The responsibility now lies with the Argonauts to clean up these critical issues and stop giving opponents opportunities to dictate the game.

Impact of a 2-7 start on Chad Kelly’s comeback

When you’re sitting with the record that the Argonauts have and your star quarterback is working his way back from a gruesome leg injury, the question naturally arises: if the season is slipping away, does it make sense for Chad Kelly to return to action? I lean towards yes, because the longer he delays stepping back onto the field, the more the challenge could shift from physical recovery to a mental hurdle.

When asked about this subject, Coach Dinwiddie simply said, “Well, I think he’s close. I don’t know if I’m putting him in front of that O-line.”

The Argonauts’ offensive line may have kept the sack column empty today, but there’s still plenty of work to be done because if their franchise quarterback is to return under center, he’ll need more than just protection on paper.

A must-win game

Two months ago, the idea of the Toronto Argonauts heading into Edmonton on August 15 for a must-win game would have seemed improbable to many. This perception stems from the Elks’ recent track record, where they have been among the weakest teams in the CFL over the past few years and Toronto’s comparative dominance.

It’s now a harsh reality for the Argonauts; the next stretch of games is a true must-win with zero margin for error. As we saw today, when they gave the Redblacks an inch, they took a mile. If the Argonauts want to salvage this season, they’ll need discipline, focus, and flawless execution from here on out.