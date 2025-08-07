Canadian receiver Jared Wayne clears NFL waivers following release from Houston Texans

Canadian receiver Jared Wayne is officially a free agent.

The six-foot-three, 210-pound target was waived by the Houston Texans on Tuesday and cleared NFL waivers on Wednesday. He is now free to sign with any team.

The 24-year-old native of Peterborough, Ont. joined Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent most of the last two years on their practice roster. He dressed for three regular-season games in 2024 but didn’t make any receptions with the team.

Wayne had a highly productive collegiate career at the University of Pittsburgh, making 146 catches for 2,308 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was named second-team All-ACC with the Panthers in his final year of eligibility before signing with the Texans as an undrafted NFL free agent.

The receiver’s CFL rights belong to the Toronto Argonauts, who selected him in the second round of the 2023 CFL Draft.

The Texans finished atop the AFC South standings in 2024 with a record of 10-7.