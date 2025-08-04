Vernon Adams Jr., other key players could return for Calgary Stampeders against Winnipeg

The Calgary Stampeders could have some key players back in the lineup this week when they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

In-house reporter Natasha Staniszewski indicated that franchise quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., Canadian receivers Jalen Philpot and Clark Barnes, and linebacker Adam Bighill all participated in light drills on Monday.

Adams Jr. missed last week’s loss due to a head injury, leaving former NFL journeyman P.J. Walker to start. The 32-year-old native of Pasadena, Calif. has thrown for 1,913 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions over seven starts this season, posting a 5-2 record in his first season in Calgary.

Philpot missed last week’s game due to a hamstring injury, while Barnes has missed four straight outings due to an ankle injury. The former has caught 24 passes for 361 yards over seven starts this season, while the latter has made seven receptions for 216 yards and one touchdown over four games.

Bighill has yet to dress for the Stampeders since joining the team’s practice roster near the end of June. Head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson indicated that the veteran defender recently dealt with a bout of the flu, without which he may have already played this season. The 36-year-old defender spent the past six seasons with the Blue Bombers, earning two Most Outstanding Defensive Player awards, three All-West Division selections, and helping the team win two Grey Cups.

The Calgary Stampeders (5-3) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-3) on Saturday, August 9 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a close win over Toronto, while Calgary got crushed by the Redblacks 31-11.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 21 degrees and a 60 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 770 CHQR in Calgary.