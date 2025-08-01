Shawn Lemon to make 2025 CFL debut with Montreal Alouettes against Riders

Veteran defensive lineman Shawn Lemon is set to make his season debut with the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night.

The 36-year-old was recently reinstated by the CFL after serving an indefinite suspension for gambling on CFL games in 2021 while he was a member of the Calgary Stampeders, including one in which he played. He appealed the decision, which was upheld by an independent arbitrator after he played the first four games of the 2024 season.

Lemon also served a two-game suspension he was assessed in February 2025 for violating the league’s drug policy. He tested positive for the banned substance Phentermine, a common weight-loss drug, and his appeal of the punishment was denied.

The six-foot, 248-pound defender first joined the Alouettes in 2023, helping the club win a Grey Cup. In 17 regular-season games for Montreal, he has recorded 32 defensive tackles, 10 sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a defensive touchdown. Over 152 regular-season CFL games, he has recorded 243 defensive tackles, 102 sacks, 30 forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

Alexander Hollins will also make his season debut, starting at field-side slotback. The veteran receiver was released after participating in training camp with the Edmonton Elks.

The 28-year-old recorded 61 receptions for 937 yards with six touchdowns as a member of the B.C. Lions in 2024. The Yazoo City, Miss. native earned West Division all-star honours in 2023 after recording 78 receptions for 1,173 yards with nine touchdowns.

Dylan Wynn has also returned to the starting lineup after missing four games due to injury. The veteran defensive tackle has made four defensive tackles and one sack over three games this season.

The Alouettes have also placed star receiver Austin Mack on the one-game injured list and Canadian defensive back Nate Beauchemin on the six-game injured list.

The Montreal Alouettes (5-2) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-1) on Saturday, August 2 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 21-18 win over Edmonton, while the Alouettes completed a comeback victory over the Stampeders in Calgary.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 25 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and TSN 690 in Montreal.