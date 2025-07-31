Buffalo Bills waive Canadian DL Hayden Harris with injury designation

The Buffalo Bills have waived Canadian defensive end Hayden Harris with an injury designation after he suffered a bilateral hamstring injury in training camp.

Harris grew up in Mill Creek, Wash., but holds national status in Canada through his mother, who was born in Vancouver, B.C. and raised in Regina, Sask. Much of his extended family, including his grandparents, continues to call the Queen City home.

The six-foot-five, 257-pound pass rusher was selected with the 11th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 CFL Draft by the B.C. Lions. However, he is expected to recover from his injury and exhaust any other NFL opportunities before heading north.

Harris was a second-team All-Big Sky Conference selection in 2024 with the University of Montana, amassing 52 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception in 14 games. During his first season with the Grizzlies in 2023, he made 32 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks in 14 contests.

Prior to transferring to Montana, the former high school quarterback spent four seasons at UCLA from 2019 to 2022 but saw action in just three games without recording any statistics.

Once Harris clears waivers, he can either be placed on the Bills’ injured reserve or fully released via an injury settlement. In the case of the latter, he would be able to sign with any team once healthy.