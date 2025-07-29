Toronto Argonauts sign two Canadian players

The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian fullback Felix Garand-Gauthier and Canadian linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed.

Herdman-Reed attended training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders earlier this year but was released as part of final cuts.

The six-foot, 229-pound defender was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2017 CFL Draft by the B.C. Lions. The Simon Fraser University product has recorded 96 defensive tackles, 68 special teams tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble over 76 career games with the Lions, Roughriders, and Calgary Stampeders. His twin brother, Justin, is a former Argonaut who is currently a member of the Stampeders.

Garand-Gauthier was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2021 CFL Draft by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The six-foot-one, 225-pound native of Mirabel, Que. recorded 16 catches for 246 yards and 31 special teams tackles over 59 regular-season games with the Tabbies. The Laval University product won a Vanier Cup in 2018 and was named a second-team U Sports All-Canadian in 2019.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-5) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-3) at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, August 1 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The two teams met at BMO Field this past week where Nick Arbuckle carved up Winnipeg’s secondary for 316 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 31-17 win.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 29 degrees and sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.