Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Bombers’ camp cut, DL Phillip Webb

The Hamilton Tiger‑Cats have signed American defensive lineman Phillip Webb to their practice roster.

Webb most recently spent training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but was ultimately released. He memorably recovered a fumble for a 90-yard touchdown in the preseason.

The 23-year-old spent his last two collegiate seasons at Jackson State University, where he recorded 63 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, two pass knockdowns, and one fumble recovery. The six-foot-four, 252-pound native of Atlanta, Ga. previously played at Louisiana State University where he played three games in 2021.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-2) will visit the B.C. Lions (3-4) at BC Place Stadium on Sunday, July 27 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a one-sided win over the Ottawa Redblacks, while the Lions are coming off a 33-27 home loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.