B.C. Lions sign Canadian DB Josh Hagerty following release from Winnipeg

The B.C. Lions have signed Canadian defensive back Josh Hagerty.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound defender was released by the Winnipeg Blue Bomber earlier this month after joining the team as a free agent in February. He spent the first week of the regular season on the one-game injured list before being demoted to the practice roster.

The native of Regina, Sask. played 15 regular-season games with the Edmonton Elks in 2024, recording 10 special teams tackles.

The 26-year-old was originally a sixth-round pick in the 2021 CFL Draft by the Toronto Argonauts. He spent three years with the team and made 23 defensive tackles, 16 special teams tackles, and one forced fumble. He won a Grey Cup in 2022.

Hagerty played collegiately at the University of Saskatchewan where he made 72 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery over 26 games. He helped the Huskies win the Hardy Cup in 2018.

The B.C. Lions (3-3) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-1) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, July 19 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 24-10 home loss to Calgary, while the Lions ran roughshod over the Elks in Edmonton to record a second straight win.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.