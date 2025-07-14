Milt Stegall returning to CFL on TSN for Week 7, will join panel in Winnipeg

Milt Stegall is returning to the CFL on TSN for Week 7, he announced on Monday.

The legendary receiver-turned-broadcaster lost his eldest son, Chase, on June 2. The 20-year-old died unexpectedly in his residence hall at DePaul University where he was a member of the school’s soccer team.

Stegall, who has been a member of the CFL on TSN panel since 2009, took the first six weeks of the regular-season off in order to spend time with his family. He is now returning to the network, which has dedicated its coverage of the 2025 season to Chase’s memory.

“This return means a lot. It comes with a heavy heart, but I know Chase would want me doing what I do, showing up with passion, purpose, and having some fun with this game and this crew,” wrote Stegall in a statement. “Appreciate all the support. Let’s talk football. Let’s celebrate life. And let’s have some FUN.”

This week’s coverage on the CFL on TSN includes a panel stop in Winnipeg on Friday night, giving Stegall the chance to visit the city where he played for 14 seasons.

The 55-year-old native of Cincinnati, Ohio played for the Blue Bombers from 1995 to 2008, recording 854 catches for 15,153 yards and 144 touchdowns. The nine-time league all-star remains the CFL’s all-time leader in career touchdowns scored (147) and single-season touchdowns scored (23). He also remains Winnipeg’s franchise leader in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and 1,000-yard receiving seasons (10).

Stegall was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2002 and was inducted into the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame in 2009, the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2012, and the Ring of Honour at Princess Auto Stadium in 2016.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-1) will host the Calgary Stampeders (4-1) at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, July 18 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off double-digit wins over Winnipeg and Saskatchewan, while the Blue Bombers spent last week on a bye.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 21 degrees and a 60 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.