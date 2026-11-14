3DownNation podcast: 113th Grey Cup special live from Calgary

Alouettes & Elks reach Grey Cup, Alexander makes accusation, Collaros questions future
Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks reaching the Grey Cup, Davis Alexander accusing David Reese of taunting him over the death of his father, Cody Fajardo thanking…
CFL East & West Final picks
John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Blue Bombers upset Argonauts, Lions eliminate Roughriders, Trevor Harris' future
Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Winnipeg Blue Bombers upsetting the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final, the B.C. Lions coming back to win the West Semi-Final over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, whether…
CFL East & West Semi-Final picks
John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Semi-Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Analyzing Chad Kelly's $1 million per year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts
Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott break down the five-year contract extension between Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. The trio analyze which side got the better deal, what it means for both parties,…
All access: Chad Kelly signs five-year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts
Justin Dunk goes one-on-one with Chris Lambiris, who negotiated a ground-breaking five-year contract extension between franchise quarterback Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. Listeners will also hear the media scrums from Kelly, Argonauts general manager…
CFL playoff matchups, Redblacks hire Morreale, year-end awards
Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the finalized CFL playoff picture, the Ottawa Redblacks hiring Mike Morreale as their new president, a change to year-end awards, the level of play from young quarterbacks…
Week 21 CFL picks and predictions
John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for Week 21 in the Canadian Football League. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy