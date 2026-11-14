3DownNation podcast: 113th Grey Cup special live from Calgary

Nov 9, 2026 Alouettes & Elks reach Grey Cup, Alexander makes accusation, Collaros questions future Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks reaching the Grey Cup, Davis Alexander accusing David Reese of taunting him over the death of his father, Cody Fajardo thanking…

Nov 5, 2026 CFL East & West Final picks John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Nov 2, 2026 Blue Bombers upset Argonauts, Lions eliminate Roughriders, Trevor Harris' future Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Winnipeg Blue Bombers upsetting the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final, the B.C. Lions coming back to win the West Semi-Final over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, whether…

Oct 29, 2026 CFL East & West Semi-Final picks John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Semi-Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Oct 28, 2026 Analyzing Chad Kelly's $1 million per year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott break down the five-year contract extension between Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. The trio analyze which side got the better deal, what it means for both parties,…

Oct 27, 2026 All access: Chad Kelly signs five-year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts Justin Dunk goes one-on-one with Chris Lambiris, who negotiated a ground-breaking five-year contract extension between franchise quarterback Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. Listeners will also hear the media scrums from Kelly, Argonauts general manager…

Oct 26, 2026 CFL playoff matchups, Redblacks hire Morreale, year-end awards Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the finalized CFL playoff picture, the Ottawa Redblacks hiring Mike Morreale as their new president, a change to year-end awards, the level of play from young quarterbacks…