Prized free-agent acquisition Reggie Stubblefield making Hamilton Tiger-Cats debut vs. Ottawa

One of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ biggest offseason additions will make his much-anticipated debut for the team on Saturday against Ottawa.

Reggie Stubblefield will get the start at strong-side linebacker after missing the first four games of the season while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the 2024 season opener while playing for the Alouettes. Veteran Branden Dozier, who has made 13 tackles this year, will be a healthy scratch to make room.

The 26-year-old Stubblefield was Montreal’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2023 after making 38 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in 13 games, helping the Alouettes win the Grey Cup. His new contract with Hamilton runs through 2027.

On the other side of the ball, the Ticats have elected to swap out their left tackle as Jordan Murray will get the start after previously serving as a healthy scratch. Incumbent Brendan Bordner will head to the one-game injured list despite not being listed on this week’s report.

American running back Greg Bell (ribs) will also miss this contest while on the one-game, allowing rookie Treshaun Ward to dress behind Johnny Augustine for a second time this season. Canadian receiver Keaton Bruggeling will suit up for special teams depth while defensive back Robert Panabaker (hamstring) sits out.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-2) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (1-4) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, July 12 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. Ottawa suffered a 39-33 loss to the Edmonton Elks last week, while Hamilton is coming off a 51-38 win over the Toronto Argonauts.

The weather forecast calls for sunny conditions at kickoff with a high of 29 degrees. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS, and CTV in Canada and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.