Edmonton Elks rule out Canadian DL Robbie Smith vs. B.C. Lions

The Edmonton Elks have officially ruled out Canadian defensive end Robbie Smith with an elbow injury for Sunday’s matchup with the B.C. Lions.

Smith became the CFL’s highest-paid defensive player when he joined the Elks in free agency this offseason. H has recorded eight defensive tackles through four games to start the year as a full-time starter opposite American Brandon Barlow.

The six-foot-one, 245-pound native of Brampton, Ont. has recorded 135 defensive tackles, 30 special teams tackles, 20 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception over 84 career CFL regular-season games.

Global linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements (knee) was the only other player officially ruled out. Kick returner Javon Leake (quad) was listed as available after missing practice on Wednesday, while centre David Beard (calf) is also cleared to make an early return from the six-game injured list after missing the last two games.

The Edmonton Elks (1-3) will host the B.C. Lions (2-3) at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, July 13 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. B.C. is coming off a 21-20 walk-off win over the Montreal Alouettes, while Edmonton got its first win of the season in a 39-33 home victory of the Ottawa Redblacks.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 22 degrees and a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and 880 CHED in Edmonton.