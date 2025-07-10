Malik Henry ‘really close’ to returning for Calgary Stampeders after two-year absence

Calgary Stampeders’ receiver Malik Henry believes he will soon return to the field after successfully recovering from back-to-back year-long injuries.

“It’s been two years, a long journey, but it felt good to be back out here,” Henry told the media in Calgary on Wednesday. “I’m close (to returning to the field). I’m really close.”

The six-foot, 179-pound native of Tifton, Ga. wasn’t listed on Calgary’s injury report on Wednesday, though a video posted to the team’s website showed him running routes wearing a helmet. He hasn’t officially practiced since training camp in 2024 when he suffered a patellar tendon injury, which ended his season.

In 2023, Henry caught 14 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown over the first three games of the year before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. He broke out with the Stampeders the previous year when he caught 62 passes for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns to be named All-West Division.

The University of West Georgia product joined Calgary in 2021 after NFL stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, and New Orleans Saints. He caught 11 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns as a CFL rookie.

The Calgary Stampeders (3-1) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-0) at Mosaic Stadium on Friday, July 11 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. Calgary recorded a surprise upset win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week by a score of 37-16, while Saskatchewan was on a bye week.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 20 degrees with a 40 percent chance of showers and relatively little wind. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 620 CKRM in Regina.