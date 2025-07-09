Winnipeg Blue Bombers to add late Tyrone Jones to Ring of Honour

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced that Tyrone Jones will be this year’s inductee to the Ring of Honour at Princess Auto Stadium.

The native of St. Mary’s, Ga. played eight seasons over two stints with the Blue and Gold, helping the team win Grey Cups in 1984 and 1990. The linebacker and edge rusher remains the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks with 98. No other player in team history has more than 59.

The product of Southern University was a four-time All-CFL selection, three-time All-West Division selection, two-time All-East Division selection, and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 1985. He was inducted into the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

“Tyrone Jones is a very deserving addition to the Winnipeg Football Club’s Ring of Honour,” said team president and CEO Wade Miller in a statement. “He was an integral part of the Blue Bombers success in the 1980s and early 1990s as an exceptional defender and vocal leader. The Winnipeg Football Club is thrilled to add his name to its Ring of Honour.”

Jones had an 11-year professional career, which also included one-year stints with the Phoenix Cardinals, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and B.C. Lions. Over 151 career regular-season CFL games, he recorded 110 sacks, 15 interceptions, and nine fumble recoveries. He was also credited with 235 defensive tackles, though the league didn’t record tackles as an official statistic until partway through his career.

The six-foot, 220-pound defender died in 2008 at the age of 46 after being diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer.

“I was just a baby when he played football and never got the chance to see him play,” said Tyler Livingston, one of Jones’ three sons. “I have seen clips and videos that he had shared with me over the years, and I know from James West that those were good times in Winnipeg.

“The Blue Bombers, that’s all I used to hear about from my dad. I still tell people to this day that my father is in the Hall of Fame in Canada for football so to be added to the Blue Bombers Ring of Honour makes me even more proud of him.”

The Ring of Honour, which was founded in 2016, will have 17 members following Jones’ induction. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Sept. 6 during the Banjo Bowl.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-1) are currently on a bye week.