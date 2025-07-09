Javon Leake, Robbie Smith miss practice with Edmonton Elks

The Edmonton Elks were without running back and return specialist Javon Leake (quad) and Canadian defensive lineman Robbie Smith (elbow) in practice on Wednesday.

Leake has rushed for 98 yards and caught four passes for 44 yards through four games this season, his second in Edmonton. He has also returned 16 punts for 280 yards and four kickoffs for 86 yards this season, including a 94-yard punt return touchdown this past week against the Ottawa Redblacks.

The 27-year-old native of Greensboro, N.C. was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player as a member of the Toronto Argonauts in 2023 when he recorded four punt returns for touchdowns. Last season in Edmonton, he rushed for 661 yards and six touchdowns and caught 34 passes for 301 yards and one score.

Smith, who became the CFL’s highest-paid defensive player when he joined the Elks in free agency this offseason, has recorded eight defensive tackles through four games to start the year. He is a full-time starter at defensive end opposite Brandon Barlow.

The six-foot-one, 245-pound native of Brampton, Ont. has recorded 135 defensive tackles, 30 special teams tackles, 20 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception over 84 career CFL regular-season games.

The good news for the Elks was that Canadian offensive lineman David Beard (calf) returned to practice after being removed from the six-game injured list. The reigning All-CFL centre missed the team’s last two games.

The six-foot-five, 320-pound blocker spent the first eight years of his professional career with the Elks after being selected in the second round of the 2015 CFL Draft, winning a Grey Cup as a rookie. In total, he has played 128 career regular-season CFL games.

The Edmonton Elks (1-3) will host the B.C. Lions (2-3) at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, July 13 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. B.C. is coming off a 21-20 walk-off win over the Montreal Alouettes, while Edmonton got its first win of the season in a 39-33 home victory of the Ottawa Redblacks.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 24 degrees and a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and 880 CHED in Edmonton.