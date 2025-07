John Hodge and JC Abbott discuss the B.C. Lions and Montreal Alouettes engaging in a postgame brawl, the Calgary Stampeders getting a huge win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks falling to 1-4, a three-game slate coming up in Week 6, Shawn Lemon’s potential reinstatement, and the CFL permanently publicizing negotiation lists for the first time ever.

Powered by RedCircle

Please enjoy the show and subscribe on your favourite podcast provider.