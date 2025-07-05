Suspended DL Shawn Lemon can officially apply for CFL reinstatement

Shawn Lemon is American but he was likely celebrating for another reason on July 4. According to CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston, that was the date Lemon was able to apply for reinstatement by the league.

Lemon’s indefinite gambling suspension was upheld by an independent arbitrator last August after an official hearing. The league suspended him in April 2024 for betting 70 Euros — around $100 CAD — on a two-game parlay, including one matchup in which he played during the 2021 season.

The 36-year-old retired briefly then returned to appeal his suspension and played to start the 2024 season. In four games, the six-foot-two, 242-pound pass rusher recorded six tackles and one sack, helping the Montreal Alouettes to an undefeated 4-0 record. He’s currently a free agent.

“Shawn Lemon is under indefinite suspension. He’s eligible to apply for reinstatement on July 4. If and when he gets reinstated, there’s also a two-game suspension under the drug program that would have to be served. We’re going to wait until July 4 or later and see if Mr. Lemon applies, then I’ll make that decision at the time,” Johnston told the Rider Broadcast Network.

The three-time Grey Cup champion has played 143 regular season CFL games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Edmonton Elks, Ottawa Redblacks, Calgary Stampeders, Toronto Argonauts, B.C. Lions, and Alouettes, recording 262 defensive tackles, 102 sacks, 30 forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

“I’ll be consulting with the league office and our legal team. Our match manipulation policy is incredibly important to the integrity of the game,” Johnston said. “If there are two areas that I think the office of the commissioner has to pay the closest attention to, it is the match manipulation policy and the drug policy. We’ve gotta make sure we’re taking all of those factors into account.”

Lemon has the most sacks among all active players, including a higher sack rate than Willie Jefferson, who has 75 in 165 regular season games. The 2022 West Division Most Outstanding Defensive Player ranks 12th on the CFL’s all-time career sack list and if he’s reinstated, Lemon could continue to climb higher.